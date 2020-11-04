Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.92 Million Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 1,082.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,970 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000.

IGLB opened at $69.78 on Wednesday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day moving average is $69.87.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Latest News

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.
Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Concho Resources Inc.
Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stake in NetApp, Inc.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.92 Million Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF
Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in NiSource Inc.
