Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,844 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,321,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,593,000 after acquiring an additional 179,121 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 65.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 78,439 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter.

NULV opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.50. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

