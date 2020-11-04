Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in NiSource by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth $63,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

In other news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NI stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.09, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.