Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 276 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 415,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after buying an additional 46,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 36,518 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.92.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

