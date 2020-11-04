Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USIG. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

Shares of USIG stock opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.25. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

