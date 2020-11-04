Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,546 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.51% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $194.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.90. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $122.90 and a 12-month high of $206.91.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

