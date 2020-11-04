Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 258.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000.

Shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.44. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $57.30.

