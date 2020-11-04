Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.78.

ALLE opened at $104.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.20 and a 200-day moving average of $100.93. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

