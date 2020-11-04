Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,488 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FOX were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 100.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 934.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

FOXA stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOXA. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.39.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

