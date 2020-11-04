Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average of $40.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

