Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 111,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 68.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 13,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,715,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PKG opened at $123.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.46.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

