Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,705,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,263 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 20.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,935,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,401,000 after buying an additional 332,499 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,216,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,666,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,174,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,296,000 after buying an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,480,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $63.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average of $59.44. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

