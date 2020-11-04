Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,663 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 231.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 203.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 347.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Cfra cut MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $636,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,497.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

