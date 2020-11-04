Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 3,164 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $1,279,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 48,424 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised United Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Shares of UAL opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $95.16.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

