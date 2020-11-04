Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,402,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,783,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.64. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.32.

In other news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,213,767.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,612.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

