Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 140,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,824,000 after acquiring an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. TheStreet raised Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.73.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total value of $221,711.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE opened at $215.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.97. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $294.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

