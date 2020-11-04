Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.01 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in UDR by 34.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 235,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 60,374 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UDR by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UDR by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,876,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,301,000 after buying an additional 323,643 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UDR. KeyCorp lowered their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

