iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23,777.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 699,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 696,687 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 709,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,908,000 after buying an additional 86,864 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $11,429,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after buying an additional 33,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,857,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $226.35 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.17 and a fifty-two week high of $236.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.05.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.