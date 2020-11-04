Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,388,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,777,000 after buying an additional 290,876 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 113.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,038,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,563 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,251,000 after purchasing an additional 245,873 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,542,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,142,000 after purchasing an additional 39,690 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,492,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,059,000 after purchasing an additional 84,706 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.06.

NYSE:CPB opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.