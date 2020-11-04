Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 547 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Okta by 2,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Okta by 109.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA stock opened at $208.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $251.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $42,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,574.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $10,006,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,395,101.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,679 shares of company stock valued at $78,668,487. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Okta from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

