Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $889,000 Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 189.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW stock opened at $81.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.96.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 69.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNW. Bank of America cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.