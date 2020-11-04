The Heavitree Brewery PLC (HVT.L) (LON:HVT) Shares Gap Down to $430.00

Shares of The Heavitree Brewery PLC (HVT.L) (LON:HVT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $430.00, but opened at $380.00. The Heavitree Brewery PLC (HVT.L) shares last traded at $380.00, with a volume of 72 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 429 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 358.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 million and a P/E ratio of 18.53.

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (HVT.L) Company Profile (LON:HVT)

The Heavitree Brewery PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases and operates public houses in the United Kingdom. Its pubs offer various facilities, such as beer garden, children's play area, food, waterside location, and parking and accommodation services. The company also owns freehold land in the United States.

