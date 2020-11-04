Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Shares Gap Down to $58.50

Foresight VCT Plc (LON:FTV) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.50, but opened at $51.00. Foresight VCT shares last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 13,345 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 57.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 56.70. The company has a market cap of $135.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73.

About Foresight VCT (LON:FTV)

Foresight VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to make investments in unquoted or alternative investment market (AiM)-listed companies in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in ordinary shares, planned exit shares and infrastructure shares. The investment objective of the ordinary shares fund is to provide private investors with attractive returns from a portfolio of investments in unquoted companies in the United Kingdom.

