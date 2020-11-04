Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Shares Gap Down to $5.50

Shares of Ukrproduct Group Ltd. (LON:UKR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $4.50. Ukrproduct Group shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 2,589 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and a PE ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.53.

Ukrproduct Group Company Profile (LON:UKR)

Ukrproduct Group Limited produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, and Distribution Services and Other. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

