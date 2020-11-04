Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Shares Gap Down to $5.50

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Ukrproduct Group Ltd. (LON:UKR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $4.50. Ukrproduct Group shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 2,589 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and a PE ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.53.

Ukrproduct Group Company Profile (LON:UKR)

Ukrproduct Group Limited produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, and Distribution Services and Other. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ukrproduct Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ukrproduct Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

The Heavitree Brewery PLC Shares Gap Down to $430.00
The Heavitree Brewery PLC Shares Gap Down to $430.00
Foresight VCT Shares Gap Down to $58.50
Foresight VCT Shares Gap Down to $58.50
Ukrproduct Group Shares Gap Down to $5.50
Ukrproduct Group Shares Gap Down to $5.50
Superior Drilling Products Shares Gap Down to $0.49
Superior Drilling Products Shares Gap Down to $0.49
MS INTERNATIONAL plc Shares Gap Down to $112.50
MS INTERNATIONAL plc Shares Gap Down to $112.50
Ross Group Plc Shares Gap Down to $1.20
Ross Group Plc Shares Gap Down to $1.20


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report