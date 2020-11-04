Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) Shares Gap Down to $0.49

Shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.49, but opened at $0.42. Superior Drilling Products shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

