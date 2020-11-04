MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) (LON:MSI) Shares Gap Down to $112.50

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) (LON:MSI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $112.50, but opened at $95.00. MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) shares last traded at $95.00, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 million and a P/E ratio of -7.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 113.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 121.88.

About MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) (LON:MSI)

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

