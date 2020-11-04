Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) Given a €60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) received a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VNA. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.60 ($70.12) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €61.87 ($72.79).

Get Vonovia SE (VNA.F) alerts:

VNA stock opened at €56.26 ($66.19) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50. Vonovia SE has a 12 month low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 12 month high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia SE (VNA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.