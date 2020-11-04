Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) Given a €60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) received a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VNA. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.60 ($70.12) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €61.87 ($72.79).

VNA stock opened at €56.26 ($66.19) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50. Vonovia SE has a 12 month low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 12 month high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE (VNA.F) Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia SE (VNA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Snap-on Given New $141.00 Price Target at UBS Group
Snap-on Given New $141.00 Price Target at UBS Group
CACI International Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
CACI International Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Vonovia SE Given a €60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Vonovia SE Given a €60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Brokerages Anticipate Insmed Incorporated to Post -$0.62 EPS
Brokerages Anticipate Insmed Incorporated to Post -$0.62 EPS
FY2022 Earnings Forecast for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
FY2022 Earnings Forecast for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Craig L. Silliman Sells 10,411 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. Stock
Craig L. Silliman Sells 10,411 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report