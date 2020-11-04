Brokerages Anticipate Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to Post -$0.62 EPS

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.45). Insmed posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 147.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

INSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.11.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30. Insmed has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $39.39. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.48.

In related news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 236,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,267,785.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,665 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 5.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 21,629 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter worth about $3,728,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Insmed by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

