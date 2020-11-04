FY2022 Earnings Forecast for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $2.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAKE. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.79.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.61. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $45.24.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. UBS Group AG grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $1,060,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 438.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 410,986 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 15.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 126,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.