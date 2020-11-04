NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Director Sells $730,852.10 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 69,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $730,852.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.85.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,701,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,881,000 after purchasing an additional 830,206 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,463,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,338,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,268,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,498,000 after acquiring an additional 32,771 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth about $23,868,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,536,484 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 162,970 shares during the last quarter.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.