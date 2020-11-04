Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) EVP Erik Wilde Sells 3,611 Shares

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Generac stock opened at $221.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.86. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $222.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 4,092.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,276,000 after purchasing an additional 668,981 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 943,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,074,000 after buying an additional 13,601 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,019,000 after purchasing an additional 332,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Generac by 48.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 441,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,400,000 after purchasing an additional 144,500 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.62.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

