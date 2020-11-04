Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CFO Sells $825,750.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $825,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,736.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Bracher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $766,312.50.

On Monday, October 5th, Charles Bracher sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $1,014,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $748,687.50.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Charles Bracher sold 20,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $836,200.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $776,062.50.

On Monday, August 10th, Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $857,625.00.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.39.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.56 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

