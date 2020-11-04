Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Director John B. Replogle Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $942,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CREE stock opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $77.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.84.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CREE. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CREE. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cree by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Cree by 58.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cree by 100.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,584 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cree by 1.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

