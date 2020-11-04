Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.37 ($49.85).

ETR:SHL opened at €37.28 ($43.85) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of €37.65 and a 200 day moving average of €40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 1-year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 1-year high of €47.27 ($55.61).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

