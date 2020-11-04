B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Randall E. Paulson Buys 40,000 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,000.00.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.25 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 512.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 41.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,037,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

