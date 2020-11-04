BidaskClub Downgrades Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Hold

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Materialise in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Materialise stock opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. Materialise has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $52.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -691.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Materialise will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Materialise by 20.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

