Short Interest in 4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Drops By 14.3%

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded 4imprint Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

FRRFF opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. 4imprint Group has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

