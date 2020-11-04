Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Short Interest Update

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 818,400 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 725,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Sidoti assumed coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Insperity from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Insperity stock opened at $84.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average is $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Insperity has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $94.44.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. Insperity had a return on equity of 741.70% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,675 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 2,575 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $198,455.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,527,812.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,126 in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 3,076.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 20.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter worth about $87,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

