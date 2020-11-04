James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Compass Point upgraded James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -224.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60. James River Group has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $177.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that James River Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in James River Group by 166.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 681.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

