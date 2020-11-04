Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) Given a €109.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAF. Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €89.10 ($104.82).

Shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) stock opened at €96.94 ($114.05) on Tuesday. Safran SA has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($108.66). The business’s 50 day moving average is €89.83 and its 200-day moving average is €89.96.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

