Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SYIEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

SYIEY stock opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57. Symrise has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $35.42.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

