VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) CFO Zane Rowe Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at $13,360,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zane Rowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $2,051,177.50.

NYSE:VMW opened at $131.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.55. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $173.37. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in VMware by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 635.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.08.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

