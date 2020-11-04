MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 7,590,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 787,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

MD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of MD stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,241,000 after purchasing an additional 71,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,458,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,616,000 after purchasing an additional 275,833 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 137,407 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MEDNAX by 17.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 54,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 24.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 98,677 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

