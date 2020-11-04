HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.57 ($64.20).

ETR:HFG opened at €46.80 ($55.06) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €46.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.65. HelloFresh SE has a 12-month low of €14.30 ($16.82) and a 12-month high of €56.40 ($66.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.58.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

