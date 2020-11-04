Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $13.41 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $214.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.