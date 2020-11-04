Parallel Advisors LLC Has $72,000 Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,515,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $437,680,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,686,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,477,000 after acquiring an additional 89,512 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,847,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,028,000 after acquiring an additional 604,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,657,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,005,000 after acquiring an additional 135,747 shares during the last quarter.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,016,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTRG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ:WTRG opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.59.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $348.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2507 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

