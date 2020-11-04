ValuEngine Upgrades Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) to “Buy”

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $63.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.19, a P/E/G ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $9,789,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,270,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,880,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,903,000 after buying an additional 18,679 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,392,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,314,000 after buying an additional 178,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,125,000 after buying an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 813,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,299,000 after buying an additional 544,945 shares during the last quarter.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

