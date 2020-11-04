UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA grew its position in UGI by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 139,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in UGI by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in UGI by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in UGI by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 177,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $47.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $337,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.