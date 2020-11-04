Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 118.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 30.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $3,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAB stock opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Wabtec Co. has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $81.75.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Wabtec from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wabtec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wabtec presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

