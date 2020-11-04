Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,734 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 39.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 264.2% in the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 177.6% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 690.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUSC stock opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54.

